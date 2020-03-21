Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim Alyson West Paciello. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

Kim Alyson (West) Paciello died peacefully on March 19, 2020 at the age of 62.



Kim was born on February 1, 1958 in New London, NH to Herbert West, Jr. and Dena Anderson West.



She graduated from Kearsarge Regional High School in 1976.



She married Michael Paciello, her lifetime husband in 1981, celebrating 38 years of marriage.



After moving to Hudson, Kim began working for Calvin Klein as a Cosmetic Sales Representative. Over ten years, the couple welcomed four children into their home.



Kim's children remember her as a kind, loving and devoted mother who encourage them to pursue their spiritual goals.



She was accomplished at interior decorating and was responsible for the interior design of their homes.



Kim was a generous, thoughtful, and warm-hearted individual who loved her family and her faith. Kim was passionate about sharing her Bible-based faith as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and often cited her favorite scripture at Romans 14:8, "For if we live, we live to Jehovah and if we die, we die to Jehovah. So both if we live and if we die, we belong to Jehovah."



She was an active and dedicated member of the Londonderry, NH Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.



Kim is predeceased by her father, Herbert West, Jr. of Elkins, NH and brother-in-law, Douglas Livingston of Wilmot, NH. Surviving family members include her husband, Michael G. Paciello; son, Shane M. Paciello and his wife, Kristi (Hanson) of Gilbert, AZ; son, Ryan C. Paciello of Salisbury, MA; daughter, Lindsey K. Whelan and her husband, Matthew Whelan of Derry, NH and granddaughter, Maeve Katherine; son, Kyle A. Paciello and his wife, Amy (DiMattia) of Plaistow, NH and granddaughter, Olive Mae; her mother, Dena Anderson West; sister, Debra Livingston; brother, Herbert West III, sister, Lauri West; sister, Kathy Pupa; brother, Mark West; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



On a date to be determined, a funeral talk will be held at the Hudson, NH Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 128 Greeley Street, Hudson, NH. Frank Porter will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kim's life.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Jehovah's Witnesses at



To sign an online guestbook please visit

