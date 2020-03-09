Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim L. Dayton. View Sign Service Information Peaslee Funeral Homes Multiple Locations , NH 03835 (603)-755-3535 Send Flowers Obituary

Kim Louise Dayton (McVicar) of Northwood, NH, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends after a long illness.



Kim was born in Sioux City, Iowa on April 26, 1959 to David and Nancy McVicar.



Survived by her husband of 14 years; Stephen Dayton of Northwood, NH, her children Richard Schlessinger and Crystal Archambault, Grandson Owen Archambault, Sister Karen Wheeler, Niece Kaley Jackman, Great Nephew Ryan Jackman, Uncle John McCallister and Aunt Simone McCallister and much loved cousins, Susan Ignatowski, Sharon Copp and Steven McCallister and their families. Family spouses and many other cherished family members are mourning her loss at this time.



Kim was an incredibly creative soul. Over the course of her lifetime, she mastered Quilling, Jewelry Design, Soap, Candle and Cheese Making. She had her own natural body products company called KLM Naturals and was an amazing floral designer. She loved planning and catering parties as well. She could do anything.



Kim was extremely proud to work for Elliott Rose as a Floral Designer, she was a gifted singer and loved to perform Karaoke as a DJ for several years. She graduated not only from Cosmetology School shortly after high school but then went back to college and obtained her Associates Degree in Graphic Arts / Photography in 2004. Her most important job, however, was being a foster mother and she lovingly fostered many children.



Kim's favorite things were her family, her friends and her furbabies.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Please make all checks payable to: American Diabetes Association.



Calling hours will be held at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central Street, Farmington, NH on Wednesday, March 11 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Graveside burial to follow on Thursday March 12 at 11:00 am at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303. Following the burial there will be a gathering at 74 Silver Street, Milton NH at 2:00 pm - all are welcome. The family invites you to bring a picture that you might like to share of her (if you have one). To express condolences, please visit:

