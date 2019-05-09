Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Kris Skinner, age 57, of West Parish Road passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 8, 2019 at Concord Hospital.



He was born in San Diego, CA the son of Thomas Skinner of Suttons Bay, MI and the late Elizabeth Burroughs Skinner.



Kris and Dee's marriage had produced three wonderful children and a happy New England life style. After 29 years of service including two tours of duty in Iraq, numerous military accomplishments, US Declarations and badges including the Bronze Star he achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army. After his retirement he worked as Senior Logistics Analyst commuting to his company's headquarters in Little Rock, Arkansas and across the US. He loved the work and the people he worked with, and with the children pursuing their own careers, he and Dee were enjoying their empty nesting years. Every homecoming was, it seemed, a cause for celebration!



In addition to his father he is survived by his wife, Dee (Emery) Skinner of Concord; 3 children, daughter, Devonne Skinner of Concord, and sons, Kristoffer Skinner of Laconia, and Erick Skinner of Concord; his sister, Karin Andrews of Suttons Bay, MI; brother, Erik Skinner of Steamboat Springs, CO; and many nieces and nephews.



Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, May 14th from 4-7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



A Celebration of Life including Military honors will be held at a later date at the NH State Veterans Cemetery.





Published in The Concord Monitor on May 9, 2019

