Mrs. L. Carolyn Speed, 80, a longtime resident of Keystone Heights, Fla. and Pittsfield, N.H. passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. following a brief illness.



She was born September 18, 1939 in Boston to Rev. Arthur H. and Josephine (Newell) Bucknam.



Prior to retirement she had been the bookkeeper for the Pittsfield High School cafeteria.



Even though she grew up in New Hampshire, she had a love for the warmth of Florida. Mrs. Speed enjoyed sitting on her back porch watching birds, spending time with her family and friends, but her faith was most important.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 11 years, Dean Lloyd Speed, four months ago. Left behind are her two children, Lorinda Wisdom of Keystone Heights, Fla. and Doug Stevens (Trish) of Derry, N. H. along with three siblings H. Kathryn Bergeron (Donald) of Pittsfield, N.H., A. Herbert Bucknam (Connie) of Columbia, S. C., and W. Sandford Bucknam (Heather) of Hudson, N. H. Also left behind are her grandchildren, Benn Stevens and Stephanie Stevens in addition to several stepchildren and step grandchildren.



A memorial service for Mrs. Speed will be held December 7, 2019, 11am at the First Congregational Church, 24 Main St., Pittsfield, with Rev. David Stasiak officiating.

