Larry D. Thomas
1937 - 2020
Larry D. Thomas of Concord passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 1, 2020. Larry was born on October 4, 1937 in Clinton, Indiana, son of Dr. Robert Frank Thomas and Drussa Louise Harrigan. Larry was a graduate of the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis and the United States Defense Intelligence School.

Upon being honorably discharged from the US Navy as a Lieutenant Commander, Larry joined the Concord Police Department, then joined the Merrimack County Sheriff's Department as Chief Deputy.

Larry retired from law enforcement after 25 years and then established his own private investigative firm. Larry also was a substitute teacher in the Concord School District for 20 years and until the time of his passing. Principal Michele Vance of the Beaver Meadows School recalled that Larry was a devoted substitute teacher at Beaver Meadow School. "He greeted everyone with a smile and genuinely cared about students and staff. He always wanted to help others in any way he could and would check up on students that were struggling. His young at heart energy will be greatly missed in the hallways at Beaver Meadow School."

Larry was a very faithful, active and proud member of the All Saints Anglican Church in Concord.

A Requiem Mass at the All Saints Church in Concord will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, followed by burial services at the NH Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen at 11:30AM.



Published in Concord Montior on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Service
10:00 AM
All Saints Church
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
