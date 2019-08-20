Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Graveside service 11:00 AM NH Veterans Cemetery Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Larry W. Clendenin, 78, of Northfield, died at Merrimack County Nursing Home on July 23, 2019.



He was born in Charleston, West Virginia, the son of Walter Loring Clendenin and Reba Virginia (Clendenin) Lemay. Larry was raised and attended school in Buffalo, West Virginia graduating with the Class of 1958. He resided in Northfield for many years.



He served in the US Army in the late 1950's.



Larry had a long career in sales and worked for Contract Support Group in Belmont and the Franklin TRIP Center. His greatest passion was his volunteer work. He was a foster grandfather at the Southwick School in Northfield. He enjoyed helping others through the Senior Companion Program. Prior to his illness, he regularly spent time with the veterans at the NH Veterans Home in Tilton.



He was an avid sports fan watching all sports on TV, especially college football and the University of West Virginia. Larry's love of football began in high school in West Virginia, and he wrote about his experiences in a semi-biography entitled "Larry's Quest "a copy of which is in the library at the Southwick School.



Larry is survived by his long-time companion, Mary Woods, of Northfield and her son, Scott, who Larry thought of as a son. He has three daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Barbara Aucoin. He was a very special man to all who knew him and will be missed.



The family would like to recognize and thank the entire staff at the Merrimack County Nursing Home for the excellent care, support and affection given to Larry to make his life comfortable and meaningful for him and his family.



A graveside service will be held at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen with military honors on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. Memorial donations can be made to the Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, Franklin, NH or the Christmas Fund at the Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Hwy., Boscawen, NH 03303.



