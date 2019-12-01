Laura (Heath) Sevene, 71, of Sleepy Street, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, NH after a sudden illness.



She was born in Concord, NH on March 18, 1948 the daughter of Lorenzo A. and Verna (Moody) Heath. She graduated from Simonds Free High School, Warner, NH in 1966.



Laura worked for LaValley Building Supplies in Newport from 1984-1996 and then for the next several years had been a stower for Yankee Book Peddler in Contoocook, NH. The last 15 years of her life she worked as a Companion for the NH Senior Companion Program.



She attended the South Newbury Union Church and was a member of Sunapee Lake Grange. She was Past Matron of Silver Hill Vesta Rehlam Martha Rebekah Lodge #34 of Bradford, President of the Foresters Auxiliary in Newport and was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose of Claremont. She was a lifetime member of the Auxiliary of White River Junction, VT and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Claremont, NH. Laura enjoyed bowling, knitting and camping.



She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 22 years, Francis F. Sevene, Sr. in 2014, a son, Thomas J. Dalphond in 1970 and a daughter, Joann M. Dalphond in 1985. Members of her family surviving include a sister, Dawna Brunt of Belmont, NH; a niece and two nephews.



A graveside service will be held in Sunny Plain Cemetery, Bradford, NH in the spring.



Chadwick Funeral Service of New London, NH is assisting the family with arrangements.

