A woman of courage, strength, and tenacity. You are missed, Laura.
Jane Cote
December 2, 2019
Laura was a shining light to her community- she volunteered countless hours for the Senior Companion Program and devoted her energies to supporting our aging community. She will be deeply missed. ~ The SCP family
Michele Lapierre
December 2, 2019
Prayers for the passing of Laura. She will be missed.
December 1, 2019
Dawna I am so sorry to hear the passing of Laura. Prayers for you family!
Karen Willis
Friend
