1/
Laura Heath Sevene
1948 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A graveside service for Laura Heath Sevene, 71, who died on November 27, 2019 will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Sunny Plain Cemetery, Bradford, NH.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunny Plain Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London
235 Main Street
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
December 6, 2019
A woman of courage, strength, and tenacity. You are missed, Laura.
Jane Cote
December 2, 2019
Laura was a shining light to her community- she volunteered countless hours for the Senior Companion Program and devoted her energies to supporting our aging community. She will be deeply missed. ~ The SCP family
Michele Lapierre
December 2, 2019
Prayers for the passing of Laura. She will be missed.
December 1, 2019
Dawna I am so sorry to hear the passing of Laura. Prayers for you family!
Karen Willis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved