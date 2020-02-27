Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Laura Kelly 57 years old, from Concord NH loving mother to Patrick Kelly, grandmother to Peyton Kelly, daughter of Charlotte Moody and Neil Moody sister to Dinah Stephenson, and Nannette Silva. Passed way Monday February 17th 2020 peacefully in her home with both her cats beside her. She was a devoted worker to both of her jobs 38 years at Boive Screen Printing in Bow NH and 15 years at the Concord NH Wal-Mart. After her Father Neil Passed away on April 15th 2015 Laura helped out her mother Charlotte with a few things around the house because her mother fell ill with Guillain-Barre syndrome 40 years ago. Laura loved going up to the lake's region in the summer time when she had free time. She loved to only put her feet in the lake because she knew if the went any further in, she would get wet from her son joking around. Laura was a home body sometimes she loved doing things around the house. She always spent her time in the garden picking fresh tomatoes to bring over to her mother's house to bake with and put in their salads. She also loved to plant flowers with her mother soon as warm weather hit, they both would put them around both their houses. When Peyton saw her grandmother, she would forget about her father Patrick. Both Peyton and Laura would play for hours on end. When Laura was working both her jobs and taking care of her mother her son Patrick would visit her at Wal-Mart just to say hi and she would always ask how Peyton is doing and ask him how he was, she also ask him if he had towed any good car accidents lately. She also had ridden in the tow truck a couple of times and she loved what her son did for work but hated how dangerous it was sometimes. When her son drove passed her sometimes going to a car accidents he would always honk the horn in the big truck and it was so loud she would wake up sometimes if she was taking a nap but when she wasn't taking a nap she would always smile and call him to say I heard you please be safe.



The Calling hours are Wednesday March 4th from 5pm to 7 and the burial with be held sometime in the spring when there is warmer weather and no snow for the immediate family. Flowers are more than welcome to bring if you do to choose so.

