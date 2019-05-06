Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Boscawen 172 King Street Boscawen , NH 03303 (603)-622-1800 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Winni Grill 650 Laconia Rd Tilton , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Bean, Sanbornton and Pittsburg, N.H., passed away on May 2, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Larry was born and attended high school in Concord, N.H. He then went on to attend college.



He spent most of his working life in the construction industry/building trades and he was proud of his ability to operate a grader and other pieces of heavy equipment. He sold real estate, was an established basket maker, taught Hunter's Safety and in his later years he worked in the logging industry as a sales representative for logging equipment. Most of all, he prided himself in being an avid outdoorsmen. He traveled to Alaska and big game guided in Colorado. He loved Pittsburg, N.H., really his home, and one would find him up at the crack of dawn traveling the back roads for sightings of deer, moose and other wildlife.



Larry brought a wry sense of humor and "color" to his endeavors. He was a gifted writer, story teller, and wrote articles for sportsmen's journals. Most all Larry was gracious and if he was your friend, he would do anything for you. His friends can attest to him teaching them how to hunt, fish, and build a project or where to find a spectacular view.



Most important to Larry was his wife, the love of his life, Diane. A true companion who accompanied him on many of his outdoor exploits. They were best friends and each other's strongest advocate. He also leaves behind his son Jason and longtime partner Michelle; his brother-in-law, William (Bill) Therrien; his brother-in-law David Therrien and wife, Barbara; sister-in-law, Cathy Therrien and partner, Mike Cote; brother-in-law Gary Therrien and wife, Kathy; sister-in-law Bonnie Chapman and husband Michael; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Laurence; mother, Elaine and brother, Kevin.



A celebration of life will be held on May 11, 2019 at the Winni Grill 650 Laconia Rd., Tilton, N.H. from 1:00 - 5:00 pm. A celebration of life will also be held at Pittsburg Ridge Runners Club House in Pittsburg, N.H. at a later date. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Larry to N.H. Fish and Game Department, Hunter Safety Education Program or take a walk outside, appreciate nature, and remember him and your loved ones.

