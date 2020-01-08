Lauretta Dow of Concord passed away on January 3rd with her family by her side.
She was born on November 17th, 1921 to Paul and Eva Potvin.
Lauretta worked at the NH state hospital until her retirement in 1984. She went on to provide care for other family members.
First and foremost she loved family deeply, she was always there to help in her loving way. Her other passions were trips to foxwoods, very competitive card games and bingo.
Lauretta is survived by her daughter's, Caroline Cormier and husband Robert of Manchester; Judy Riel and husband Skip of Loudon; sister Rachel Volkmann of Goffstown and sister in law Francis Potvin; 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Neal Dow (1983), Jackie Roberge (2010) and Joni Hibbard (2014), brother Paul Potvin (2005), sisters Claire Moreau (2013) and Muriel Tela (2019).
A celebration of life will be held on January 25th from 12:30 to 4:30 at the Belmont Hall in Manchester, NH.
Memorial donations may be made to the Concord VNA, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 8, 2020