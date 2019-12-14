Loudon - Lawrence A. Bergeron Sr. age 76 died Thursday December 12 at the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House in Concord, NH. He was born in Berlin, NH on March 3, 1943, son of the late Honore and Sophia R. (LeFrancois) Bergeron. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Berlin, NH and received an Electronics Degree from De Vry Institute of Technology. Larry proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 4 years. He was employed by Concord Litho Group as a Web Pressman for 39 years, in which he took great pride.







He was a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish where he was on the Parish Council, a eucharistic minister, and performed in the IHM Musicals. He loved traveling to the ocean, celebrating Red Sox and Patriots victories, playing golf with his buddies, and electronics but loved most of all spending time with his family and friends.







He was predeceased by his first wife Deborah S. Bergeron.







He is survived by his wife Carol (Malo) Trebilcock, two sons; William Bergeron, Lawrence A. Bergeron Jr., two daughters; Christine Bergeron, Jacqueline Kleiner, three grandchildren; Mallory Bergeron, Andrew Kleiner, Jonathan Kleiner, two sisters; Stella Lemeire, Lilly Bergeron, two brothers; Richard Bergeron, Romeo Bergeron and many nieces and nephews.







Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, December 18 from 4-7PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St., Concord, NH.







A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 19 at 10:30 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 180 Loudon Rd., Concord, NH.







Burial with military honors will be held in the spring at Moore Cemetery, Loudon, NH.







Should friends or family desire, contributions may be sent to the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant Street, Concord, New Hampshire 03301.

