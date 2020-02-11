Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence A. Palmer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence A. Palmer, age 92 of Troupsburg, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers.



He was born in Westfield, New Jersey the son of Henrietta and Frank Palmer and lived in Scotch Plains and Westfield, New Jersey before moving to New Hampshire in 1989.



He was a graduate of Scotch Plains, New Jersey High School in 1945 and he was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during World war II.



Lawrence was a member of the Fire Service for twenty six years, achieving the rank of Deputy Chief and he retired in 1975 from the Westfield Fire Department due to a fire related injury. He continued his association with the fire service, teaching and selling fire apparatus and fire equipment in New Jersey.



He was a member of the Fireman's Mutual Benevolent of New Jersey, New Jersey Fireman's Relief Association, The Exempt Fireman's Association, the American Legion and the Deering Community Church in Deering, New Hampshire.



Lawrence cherished the time he spent with family and he enjoyed golf, hunting and fishing. He and his wife were constant companions and always enjoyed spending their time together.



He is survived by his two sons, Robert L. Palmer and wife Sharon M. Palmer of Petaluma, California and Raymond S. Palmer of Troupsburg, New York, and four granddaughters, Camille M. Palmer of Petaluma, California, Emily J. Palmer of Woodhull, New York, Robin E. Palmer of Peterborough, New Hampshire, and Allison F. Palmer of Deering, New Hampshire.



Private services will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .



Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY 14830 has been entrusted with the arrangements.



Lawrence A. Palmer, age 92 of Troupsburg, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers.He was born in Westfield, New Jersey the son of Henrietta and Frank Palmer and lived in Scotch Plains and Westfield, New Jersey before moving to New Hampshire in 1989.He was a graduate of Scotch Plains, New Jersey High School in 1945 and he was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during World war II.Lawrence was a member of the Fire Service for twenty six years, achieving the rank of Deputy Chief and he retired in 1975 from the Westfield Fire Department due to a fire related injury. He continued his association with the fire service, teaching and selling fire apparatus and fire equipment in New Jersey.He was a member of the Fireman's Mutual Benevolent of New Jersey, New Jersey Fireman's Relief Association, The Exempt Fireman's Association, the American Legion and the Deering Community Church in Deering, New Hampshire.Lawrence cherished the time he spent with family and he enjoyed golf, hunting and fishing. He and his wife were constant companions and always enjoyed spending their time together.He is survived by his two sons, Robert L. Palmer and wife Sharon M. Palmer of Petaluma, California and Raymond S. Palmer of Troupsburg, New York, and four granddaughters, Camille M. Palmer of Petaluma, California, Emily J. Palmer of Woodhull, New York, Robin E. Palmer of Peterborough, New Hampshire, and Allison F. Palmer of Deering, New Hampshire.Private services will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY 14830 has been entrusted with the arrangements.Kind words and memories may be left for Lawrence's family may be left at www.carpentersfuneralhome.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 11, 2020

