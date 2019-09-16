Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence "Larry" Churchill. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

GILMANTON - Lawrence "Larry" Churchill, 69, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 9, 2019, at his home on Varney Road.



Larry was born on August 2, 1950, in Rumford, ME, the sonof the lateLlewelyn and Edythe (Richards) Churchill. He attended high school in Gardiner, ME and graduated in 1969. Larry then attended Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute and completedAutomotive trade school.



Larry was the owner and operator of his own trucking company for over 17 years. He previously worked as a BMW salesman for several years.



Larry was a member ofthe Sports Car Club of America, BMW Car Club of America, and Sports Car Diving Association(SCDA). He spent several years racing dirt bikes and then go karts and then started racing with his daughter. He greatly enjoyed going racing with her for over 26 years everywhere from Florida to Canada. They had a very close bond and were best friends. He was always quick to help out or offer wisdom or support to anyone at the race track. He was known for his ever present smile, quick wit, great sense of humor, love of all things racing, and love of chocolate cake. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, and card games. He had a love for animals, most recently cats Gracie and Holly.



Larry is survived by his wife, Laurie (Bikowski) Churchill; a daughter, Shelby Nicole Osbrink; two brothers,Victor Churchilland David Churchill; a sister, Karen Moody; and one granddaughter, Evelyn Osbrink.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Details to follow.



For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Larry's name be made to the Pope Memorial SPCA 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301.



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to

GILMANTON - Lawrence "Larry" Churchill, 69, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 9, 2019, at his home on Varney Road.Larry was born on August 2, 1950, in Rumford, ME, the sonof the lateLlewelyn and Edythe (Richards) Churchill. He attended high school in Gardiner, ME and graduated in 1969. Larry then attended Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute and completedAutomotive trade school.Larry was the owner and operator of his own trucking company for over 17 years. He previously worked as a BMW salesman for several years.Larry was a member ofthe Sports Car Club of America, BMW Car Club of America, and Sports Car Diving Association(SCDA). He spent several years racing dirt bikes and then go karts and then started racing with his daughter. He greatly enjoyed going racing with her for over 26 years everywhere from Florida to Canada. They had a very close bond and were best friends. He was always quick to help out or offer wisdom or support to anyone at the race track. He was known for his ever present smile, quick wit, great sense of humor, love of all things racing, and love of chocolate cake. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, and card games. He had a love for animals, most recently cats Gracie and Holly.Larry is survived by his wife, Laurie (Bikowski) Churchill; a daughter, Shelby Nicole Osbrink; two brothers,Victor Churchilland David Churchill; a sister, Karen Moody; and one granddaughter, Evelyn Osbrink.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Details to follow.For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Larry's name be made to the Pope Memorial SPCA 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301.Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close