Lawrence E. Gonyer Jr.
Lawrence E. Gonyer Jr (Larry) 91, of Bow, NH left us for his last journey May 7, 2020, after a lengthy period of declining health. He was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Larry became proprietor of Larry's Arco in 1958 through 1986, retiring (sick of dirty hands). After retiring he enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and spend lots of time at camp in Northern Vermont. He really enjoyed bowling with the Senior League at Boutwells Bowling Center and all the great people.

Larry is survived by his loving wife Rita, his sons Ernest of Manchester, Mark and Gary of Concord, his daughter Terry Lapham of Concord, Stepson Jason & Sandra Gonyer of Dunbarton, Stepdaughter Zina & Robert Jones of Newport, NH, two brothers, one sister and several Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, 4 Great Great Grandchildren and several Nephews and Nieces.

There will be no service and due to Covid19 there will be a celebration of life at a later date with Family and Friends.



Published in Concord Montior on May 19, 2020.
