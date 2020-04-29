Lawrence J. "Hossa" Hause, of New London, NH, died unexpectedly on April 3, 2020 in Venice, FL. Beloved son of Mary Hause of New London NH and the late George Hause. Brother of Neil Hause and wife Elizabeth of New London, NH; Judy Hause and husband Tony Golden of Scituate, MA. Father of Heidi Hause of West Yarmouth, MA and proud grandfather to her sons Jack and Noah Brown. Longtime companion of Kim Hankins of
Newbury, NH. Also survived by nieces and nephews Erin Tufts of Marshfield, MA, Renee Golden of New York, NY, George Hause of Boston, MA and Harrison Hause of Providence, RI.
In 2000, after suffering for many years with liver disease, Hossa became only the second patient to undergo a split liver transplant at Massachusetts General Hospital, sharing the donated liver with a toddler because he didn't want to see her suffer like he had. The successful surgery gave Hossa 20 years to continue to enjoy the beauty of the Lake Sunapee area and spend his time enjoying the lake, fishing and golfing. He will be remembered for his kindness and great sense of humor. A celebration of Hossa's life will take place in the next few months.
Donations in his memory may be made to The MGH Fund online at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/ or sent to Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 29, 2020