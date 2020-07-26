1/
Lawrence Joseph Hunneyman
Lawrence Joseph Hunneyman, 83, of Bow, NH died July 21, 2020 after a long battle with Cancer.

He was born in Concord, NH on August 25, 1936 to William and Laura Hunneyman. Larry graduated from Concord High School. He began his career at the early age of fourteen loading trucks at Coke Cola Company and then enlisted in the Navy Reserves, after the Navy Reserves he returned to work as a truck driver for Coke Cola Company with his brother Robert. After leaving Coke Cola Company he worked as a truck salesman at Patsy's GMC-Kenworth until he retired.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved snowmobiling and riding his motorcycles but his greatest joy was spending time with his family. He also had hours of stories from his past so your visit with him was never boring. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle.

He is predeceased by his parents and sisters Yvette, Jean, Phyllis, Alice and brother Paul. He is survived by fiance Bette Hill, daughter Terrelee Hunneyman Burnham and husband Rich, son Kenneth Hunneyman, granddaughter Jennifer Moore and Husband Tim, grandsons Shawn Burnham and wife Mary, Michael Pelletier and wife Jill and Connor Hunneyman, great granddaughters Emma and Sadie Pelletier his brother Robert Hunneyman and wife Sally, many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please make donation to the NH Visiting Nurses Association.

Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 26, 2020.
July 26, 2020
Will miss your visits and your loving care you have to all of us who knew and loved you. RIP. SUE
Sue bartlett
Family
July 26, 2020
I'am sorry to hear the passing of Larry he was a great man he would do anything for you your going to be missed.God bless you The Strong family
Thomas strong
Friend
