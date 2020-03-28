Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Robert Call Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence Robert Call, Sr. age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 22, 2020 after a long illness at home in Salisbury, NH. He was married to his loving wife, Cynthia (Bennett) Call for fifty-eight years.



He was born on September 17, 1941 in Concord and was the son of the late Robert Lawrence Call and Clara Bernice (Hoyt) Call.



He graduated from Penacook High School in 1960. Larry worked as a tool maker at Watts Regulator in Franklin N.H. for thirty-nine years. When he retired, he always enjoyed the work he did as well as the friendship of many co-workers who stayed in touch and visited with him his entire life. Larry was always glad to have family and friends "stop by." His door was always open, no phone call necessary. In fact, his longtime friend, Brian Hanson, stopped in every single day and Larry both appreciated and looked forward to seeing him. Larry was dedicated to his family whom he loved unconditionally, he always said " family is everything. " He loved politics, motorcycles and most of all nature.



He is survived by his three children, Terri Lee Walsh and her husband Peter, Lawrence Robert Call, Jr. and his late long-time love, Robin Lane, Ryan Bennett Call and his fiancee, Tina Cabana;



ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and his sister, Bernice Clara (Call) Sturtevant and her husband, Malcolm. Also three nieces and one nephew.



No services will be held in accordance with Larry's wishes. His family asks that every time you step outdoors, see natures beauty and think of Larry.



