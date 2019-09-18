Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leatitia A. "Juma" Richards. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leatitia "Juma" A. Richards, 90, was born November 13, 1928 in Concord NH to Clyde and Helen Guptill. She passed away in Lecanto, FL on August 30, 2019.



Juma was married to George E. Richards, who passed away in 2011 after 62 years of marriage. She is survived by sons Frank (Susan) of Longview, TX; William (Lisa) of Miami, FL; Mark of Lecanto, FL; 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brothers Warren Guptill of Deerfield, NH; Paul Guptill of Melbourne Beach, FL; and Philip Guptill of Barnstead, NH.



She was predeceased by her parents and brother Frank Guptill.



Juma was a home maker. In 1972 she began substitute teaching at Northwood and surrounding schools. Her career with AT&T began in 1979 and upon retirement, Juma and George moved to New Port Richey, FL. She served on Northwood School Board, was a 4-H leader, volunteered at American Cancer Society and numerous other organizations.



Juma had a quick wit, made the best Christmas coffee rings, and loved flowers and crafts.



Leatitia will be laid to rest at Northwood Ridge Cemetery at a future date.

