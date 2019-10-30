Lee Thomas Gilman, 68, of Loudon, NH died October 29, 2019, with his son Matt and family at his side, at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Concord, NH, after a short and courageous battle with cancer.
Lee was born 9/24/51 to Russell and Ardelle (Benton) Gilman of Thornton. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1970 and New Hampshire Technical Institute in 1972.
Lee is survived by his son, Matthew (Heidi) and their sons Wyatt and Garrett. He is also survived by his mother, Ardelle B Gilman of Thornton, his sister, Donna Killion (John) of Concord, brother Donald (Juanita) of Plymouth, sister Elledra Presby of Lisbon, brother-in-law Walter Joyce of Thornton, his beloved companion for the past 10 years, Baya, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon Street, Plymouth, NH on Sunday, Nov. 3rd, from 2pm to 4pm. Graveside services will be held at Mad River Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 4th, at 11am.
Memorial donations may be made to - NH, 2 Commerce Drive, Ste 110, Bedford, NH 03110 or Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, Hospice Program, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301 www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 30, 2019