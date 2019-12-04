Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee V. Ford. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

Lee Victor Ford, 76, of Roy Ford Road, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the New London Hospital. He was very proud of being a native and lifelong resident of South Danbury. He was born on May 24, 1943 the son of Roy B. and Dorothy E. (Stevens) Ford.



Lee graduated from Andover High School in 1961 and was Salutatorian. All of his jobs were not further than four miles from home. He was in the dirt moving business working for Clarence Ford and Don Ford. Later he was employed by the Town of Wilmot Highway Department and worked his way up to Road Agent retiring in 2009.



He was a 50 year member of the Danbury Volunteer Fire Department. In late winter early spring Lee enjoyed making maple syrup at his sugar shack with his cronies. In the spring Lee enjoyed fishing the Danbury brooks and in the summer he could be found working in his garden. In the fall he enjoyed hunting and snowmobiling was his favorite winter activity.



Lee is predeceased by his parents and a brother, John. He is survived by his partner of 23 years, Tammie "TJ" Phelps of South Danbury; a brother and his wife, Robert and Audrey Ford of Danbury, NH; two sisters and husbands, Virginia and Lloyd Bennett of Lebanon, NH and Margaret and Michael Barnett of Danbury, NH; nieces, nephews and cousins.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in Riverdale Cemetery, Danbury, NH with honors by the Danbury Fire Department and other neighboring fire departments. Please meet at Lee's home, 70 Roy Ford Road, South Danbury at 12:15 P.M. to join in the procession to give Lee one last ride in South Danbury on a Danbury Fire Truck.



Memorial contributions may be made to Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301.



Chadwick Funeral Service of New London, NH is assisting the family with arrangements.

