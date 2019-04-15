Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leni Lee Buttrick. View Sign

Leni Lee Buttrick, 77, of Pembroke, died Thursday, April 11, 2018, at Bedford Hills Center in Pembroke with her family by her side.



Leni was born October 6, 1941, in Needham, to the late Pauline (Dyment) and Lido Baldelli. Leni graduated from Needham high school in 1959. Leni married her late husband David Allen Buttrick of Pembroke, in Needham, Mass., on Feb. 14 1964.



Survived by one daughter, Melanie Lord; one son, Bradford Buttrick; long time-care-giver and brother, Glen Baldelli; sister Lauren Carney; sister Kim Simard; many cousins, nephews, nieces and granddaughters.



Services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Suncook at Suncook United Methodist Church. Burial will be 10am in Evans cemetery, Bow. on Saturday May 11th 2019. The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family. Donations may be made in her name to the International Myeloma Foundation.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 15, 2019

