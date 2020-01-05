Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lenore "Lennie" Bourdeau, 82, of Franklin, died on Jan. 2, 2020 at the Jack Byrne Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Lebanon.



She was born in Marion, MA on April 18, 1937 the daughter of Charles and Edna (Clark) Lovell.



Lennie lived in Mass. and New Jersey prior to moving to NH.



Lennie loved cooking for local organizations, sewing, gardening, visiting with friends and singing along with her favorite country music. She loved animals, especially the many dogs and cats she had rescued over the years and her current cat, Mindy Rose.



For several years she was a homemaker and eventually retiring from Franklin Regional Hospital dietary department and then went on to work at Chrissy's Paw Spa in Franklin, her love of animals.



She was predeceased by her husband, Richard F. Bourdeau, Sr. in 2008 and a son, Wayne R. Bourdeau who died in 1985.



Family members include her children: Winnie Keyser and fiance Mike Emerson of Franklin, Karen Denish and husband Mel of Clarksville, TN, Steve Bourdeau of Franklin, and Richard F. Bourdeau, Jr. and Laurie of Franklin, 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be held at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 2-5:00 pm.



Burial and graveside service will be held at Franklin Cemetery in the spring.



Donations in Lennie's memory may be made to Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235.



For directions and an online guestbook, please visit

