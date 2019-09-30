Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo P. Begin. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Leo P. Begin, a long-time resident of Bow, passed away peacefully at Merrimack County Nursing Home, Thursday September 26, 2019 at the age of 76 while surrounded by his family.



Leo was born in St. Johnsbury, VT where he grew up on a family farm spending his time between school and tending to the many needs of the farm. He met his future bride, Susan Olliver, at a high school dance where their love would develop and blossom into 52 years of marriage.



Leo lovingly provided for his family, making sure his family led an easier life than he had. He began his career in building material operations as a laborer, ultimately progressing into various managerial roles throughout the northeast with Grossmans, Inc. Leo concluded his career at Middleton/LaValley Building Supply.



Leo lived by the idea that family was most important. He was always protective and supportive of his children and grandchildren with everything from academics and careers to sporting events. Leo could often be seen cheering on "his girls" and later his grandchildren and was always the life of the party at family events and beyond. In 2009, his family was able to return his support, attending the presentation as he received New Hampshire Retail Association Lumber Person of the Year.



He impacted his community through natural leadership and gentle guidance during his tenure with Bow Rotary Club and through his role as Bow Rotary Club President from 1996 - 1997. Leo was also a member of the New Hampshire Retail Lumber Association, serving as President from 2007 - 2009. He was a major contributor to the construction of the Bow community gazebo and with his fellow Rotarians, raised money for scholarships and philanthropic trips to other countries. Leo had a magnetic personality, drawing people to him with his quick humor and positive outlook. His personality and work ethic inspired the respect of the community. Throughout their lives, rarely would a day go by without someone in Leo's family being stopped by people who wanted to share their admiration of him.



Leo was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Susan (Olliver) Begin, his father, Paul A. Begin, his mother, Lorraine (Fortin) Begin, and sisters Lucienne (Begin) Norway and Doris (Begin) Blodgett. Members of his family include his daughters, Pamela Snow and her husband, Sean Snow of Dunbarton, Debra Rahilly of Bow, and Paula Smuda of Concord, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.



Calling hours will take place at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Concord, NH on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4PM to 7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Parish (in the tent), 72 S. Main St., Concord, NH on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 9:30AM. A burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

