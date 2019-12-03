Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Cleveland Scammon Jr.. View Sign Service Information Brewitt Funeral Home 14 Pine Street Exeter , NH 03833 (603)-772-3554 Send Flowers Obituary





Les was born June 29th, 1935, in Exeter, NH. He was the son of Leslie C and Pauline F (Kruger) Scammon. His death brings to an end a long line of Scammon family members in Stratham, all descended from Richard Scammon, who, in 1665, joined Captain Thomas Wiggin as one of the town's founding families.



On May 9th, 1959, Les married Barbara Jane Wiggin, the daughter of Eleanor and Ernest Wiggin of Stratham NH, and a descendant of the town's original founder, Captain Thomas Wiggin. For the next 70 years, the devoted couple worked and played, built and saved, raised a family and shared a love and a life together that they both cherished.



Schooling and baseball dominated Les's early years. One of the first students to attend Phillips Exeter Academy as a commuting "day boy," Les graduated in 1953. During his senior year at Exeter, as a left handed pitcher for the Academy's baseball team, Les first drew attention as a talented hurler. That year, Les "Lefty" Scammon was the starting pitcher in every game Exeter played and capped the 1953 season with a victory over Phillips Andover, Exeter's traditional rival.



His pitching success earned him invitations to pitch for a variety of regional town and semi-pro teams. Over the course of the next several years, Les pitched for his Stratham town team, for Exeter's American Legion team, for a Portsmouth all-star team. Les also pitched several innings of relief as a member of an all-star team from Raymond NH that traveled to Wichita, Kansas to play in the National Semi-Pro Baseball Tournament.



Following his graduation from Phillips Exeter Academy, Les entered Dartmouth College. He earned his BA degree in English, was a member of the Alpha Theta fraternity and played several years of Dartmouth baseball under then coach Red Rolfe. Les graduated from Dartmouth in 1957.



The Dodge Reports Division of McGraw-Hill hired Les following his college graduation, initially to a news/sales position in the State of Maine. Three years later he was appointed Dodge's New England Regional News Manager headquartered in Boston.



In 1968, lured by the prospect of a free independent school education for all his children, Les accepted a position as Director of the Leadership Training Program at Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh PA. Over the span of his 12 years at the School, Les also served as college counselor, Assistant to the Headmaster and Director of Development. He chaired the faculty committee that transformed Shady Side Academy from a 5-day, all-male boarding and day school into a coeducational institution.



Wishing to move his family closer to their New Hampshire roots, in 1981, Les accepted a Director of Development position at the Wheeler School in Providence RI to be followed, over the next fifteen years, by comparable fund raising assignments at the New Hampshire Historical Society in Concord NH and at New Hampshire Public Television in Durham NH.



For fifteen years, Les volunteered for the AARP's Tax-Aide program offering free tax preparation to NH residents. For more than half of those years, Les served as a program director, and was responsible for recruiting, training, and managing other volunteers at seven Tax-Aide sites from Laconia to Concord.



Les was predeceased by his parents and by his sister, Paula (Scammon) Poire of Palo Alto, CA. He is survived by his wife Barbara, by his son Steven David Scammon and his wife Lia of Ridgefield CT, by his daughter Lee Ann (Scammon) Kubishta and her husband Tom of Hollis NH, by son Jonathan Bradford Scammon of North Reading MA, and by six grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Maple Lane Cemetery, Stratham, NH.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Havenwood Heritage Heights Retirement Community's Resident Support Fund, 33 Christian Ave, Concord NH 03301 in Les's name.



The Brewitt Funeral Service is serving the family and details regarding arrangements and a guestbook are available at www.brewittfuneralhome.com

