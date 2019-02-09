Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie G. Hammond. View Sign

Leslie Gordon Hammond died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on February 5th, 2019 at the age of 74. Leslie was born in Concord N.H. on August 12th, 1944 to Robert and Dorothy (Rogers) Hammond. He worked his way through college, earning a master's of Science degree in Resource Economics from the University of New Hampshire in 1971. He made a living as an excavation contractor, machine operator, entrepreneur, politician, and Deputy Director of Operations for what was then the NH Division of Welfare.



Leslie was most passionate about his beloved hometown of Dunbarton and its residents. He served the town in a multitude of capacities including volunteer firefighter, selectman, town and school board moderator, member of the planning and zoning boards, member of the town forest, town building, recycling, conservation and historical awareness committees, county treasurer, deacon of the First Congregational Church of Dunbarton, scoutmaster, coach, and good Samaritan.



Leslie lives on through his wife Joyce, sisters Sharon and Joy, sons Nathaniel, Jonathan and Benjamin, daughter Sara, grandchildren Ashlyn, Thomas, Samuel, Jacob, Raymond and Sawyer, and many extended family members.



Calling hours will be held at the French & Rising Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 12th from 3:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at the First Congregational church of Dunbarton on Saturday, February 16th at 1:30 pm with a reception at the Dunbarton Community Center immediately following the funeral.



In lieu of flowers, a donation can be sent to the First Congregational Church of Dunbarton Community Fund, 6 Stark Highway North, Dunbarton NH, 03046.

17 South Mast Street

Goffstown , NH 03045

