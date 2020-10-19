Lila C. "Lee" (Hoops) Burrell, 90, of Manchester, died October 13, 2020 at CRVNA Hospice House in Concord after a period of declining health.
She was born in Long Beach, CA on December 23, 1929 to Charles and Evelyn (Rasmussen) Hoops. She lived in Southern California for many years before moving to Manchester 35 years ago.
Along with her husband, she had owned and operated ADM Tool Service in Manchester. While in California she was a radiation specialist in Orange County.
She was predeceased by her husband of 29 years, Dexter S. Burrell in 2011 and by a brother, Charles "Chuck" Hoops.
She is survived by four children, Lynda Losson of Long Beach, WA, Doris Smith and her husband, Skip, of Westminster, CA, Michael Uraine of Manchester and Karen Steele of Lakewood, CO; a grandson, Corey Steele and his spouse, Arti Karna, of Denver, CO; a great grandson, William Davan Steele; and two nephews, Chuck Hoops and his wife, Jenny and Mark Hoops.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday (10/22) at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine Church, 267 Webster St., Manchester. A cemetery committal service is Friday (10/23) at 11:30 a.m. at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
