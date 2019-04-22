Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Ambrose Small. View Sign

Lillian passed away on April 13, 2019 at the Epsom Health Care Center. She was born to Watson Ambrose and Helen Ordway Ambrose on May 28, 1926 and raised on the family farm. She was predeceased by five of her sisters: Margaret Ambrose, Frances Gauthier, Arlene Riley, Helen Corliss, and Pauline Rosenblatt. She leaves her sister Nancy Juranty, many nieces and nephews as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews.



Lillian love to knit and crochet as a past time while she and her husband Howard Small traveled across the US and Canada until his death in 1996. They loved traveling in their camper with their friendly cat Bootsie, making friends everywhere they went. Visiting almost all of the states, they built a community of friends across the country, often talking about their friends in Texas. Lillian considered NH her home base, working and living here her whole life she worked as a server at the Oxbow Restaurant in Northwood as well as the Lorna Doone restaurant in Epsom for over 35 years. The family remembers epic sledding parties on her big hill in Epsom, and the generosity with which she offered the guest room in the Conway house near ski areas. Lillian always remembered birthdays letting her multiple relatives know she was thinking of them. She love a good family cookout and talking up a storm.She had visitors up until the day she died. She especially loved visits from the pet dog and promised it treats whenever it came by. Her relatives will miss her apple cake dessert squares and her fun and feisty personality. She lives on in our hearts.



A graveside service for family will be held at a later date. Please consider a donation in Lillian's memory to the SPCA.

