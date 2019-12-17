Mrs. Lillian C. (Whitney) Bailey, 90, of Chichester, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on December 16, 2019.
Born in Boxford, MA, Lillian was the daughter of the late Myron H. and Mildred C. (Merson) Whitney.
Prior to her retirement, Lillian was employed as a secretary for David Marsh Auto Parts & Repair. She also worked as a salesperson for Martins Hosiery.
Lillian enjoyed cooking, knitting, sewing, coffee with friends and especially, spending time with her family.
She was predeceased by her brother, Dana Whitney.
Lillian is survived by her husband of 24 years, Theodore G. Bailey; her four children, Roberta M. Marsh and her husband David of Sorrento, FL, Elaine C. Duford and her husband Robert of Casselberry, FL, Joanne C. Gelinas Snow and her husband Arthur of Pembroke and Robert Gelinas, Jr. and his wife Cindy of Pembroke. She was the grandmother to Lisa Duford, Robert Gelinas III and Ryan Gelinas and great grandmother to Gavin, Avree and Mason Gelinas. She also leaves her brother, Richard W. Gile of TN.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, December 20th from 4 to 6 P.M. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. Burial will take place privately with the family. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 17, 2019