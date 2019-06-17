Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

HOOKSETT - Mrs. Lillian L. (Jameson) LaFond, 87, of Hooksett, died on June 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Manchester, NH, Lillian was the daughter of the late Howard and Celina (Forcier) Jameson. She graduated from Concord High School and attended New Hampshire College. Lillian married the love of her life, Rudy, in 1953. She was a life-long resident of Hooksett.



Prior to her retirement, Lillian worked in Accounting at Weston Environmental Solutions in Concord, NH for many years.



Lillian loved spending time with her family and was the consummate party host. She enjoyed traveling the world, gardening, and the outdoors. To know Lillian was a gift, and once she claimed you as one of her special people, you were always on her mind.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Rudolph LaFond. She is survived by her children, Richard LaFond and his wife, Elsa Pombeiro, of Merrimack, Laurel LaFond Manning of Hooksett, and Steven LaFond and his wife, Dawn, of Atkinson. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday June 16th, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 S. Main St. in Concord.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, June 17th, at 11 AM at Holy Rosary Church 21 Main Street, Hooksett.



Burial will follow in the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hooksett.

