Obituary

Lillian L. Landry

Lillian L. Landry passed away peacefully Tuesday November 26th after a brief illness with her daughter and niece at her side.



Lillian was the daughter of Mervin and Winona Landry. Originally from Somerville, MA she raised her family in Arlington and Winchester, MA before relocating to Webster and Contoocook, NH.



From the time it was built in 2007, Lillian was active at the Slusser Senior Center in Contoocook. She organized volunteers as well as numerous yard sales to raise money for the Center. The Lunch Bunch and quilting group were two of her favorite things to be a part of.



She is survived by her brother Stephen and his wife Arlene of Buffalo, NY; her daughter Linda Cirurso and husband Frank of Billerica, MA; grandsons Anthony Cirurso of Somerville MA and James Cirurso currently of Mamaroneck, NY.; niece Cheri Lux and husband Stephen of Webster, NH; nephew Stephen Lux, his wife Emma and son Grant of Contoocook, NH; nephew Daniel Lux and his wife Nikki of Deering, NH.



A celebration of Lillian's life will be held at the Slusser Senior Center, 41 Houston Dr., Contoocook, NH on Sunday December 8th starting at 1:00. Everyone is welcome to attend this luncheon in her memory. As a further tribute to Lillian, please wear purple, her favorite color. If you wish, donations can be made to the Slusser Senior Center in honor of Lillian.

