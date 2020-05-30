Lillian M. Grossman Strater, 99, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020.



Lillian was born in Manchester, NH on September 8, 1920. She graduated from Keene State College in 1942, and went on to teach Latin III and IV at Concord High School in Concord, NH for over 35 years.



Lillian absolutely loved both teaching and Latin. She was a vibrant and energetic teacher who kept in touch with many of her students after graduation, making a real impact on their lives. Late in life, Lil met Hank Strater, a Latin and Greek teacher and the love of her life. They were married June 30, 1984 in Manchester, NH, whereupon Lillian retired and moved to Shaker Heights, OH with Hank.



In retirement, Lillian was still involved in teaching by helping Hank correct papers and teach. They loved to travel and toured the entire US and also overseas to Germany, Switzerland, Greece, Italy and England. Hank was very involved in the Hillcrest Concert Band and she loved traveling with him to his concerts.



Lillian is survived by her sister-in-law, Rita Strater, three stepchildren, Paul Strater, Steve Strater and Cathy Selders and many grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Her husband, Hank, predeceased her in 2005. She will be buried next to Hank in Knollwood Cemetery in Cleveland.



Please celebrate Lillian's life by sharing a story about her with a friend and/or sending a memorial donation in Lillian's memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192



