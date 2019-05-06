Guest Book View Sign Service Information Paquette-Neun Funeral Home 104 Park Street Northfield , NH 03276 (603)-286-4751 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Ann Malinowski, 53, of Concord, died on April 28, 2019.



She was born in Miami, FL on Dec. 28, 1965 the daughter of John Malinowski and Rena (Lamprey) Clark. She was later stepdaughter of Timothy Clark.



Linda was active with the Special Olympics and graduated in 1985 from Concord High School. She enjoyed music, going to concerts, playing Bingo, travelling up north and riding her ATV.



Linda was employed for 33 years at the NH State Hospital. Christmas was her favorite time of year.



Family members include her husband, Gary R. Joffre of Concord, stepson, Peter G. Joffre , Sr. of Concord, her siblings: Stephen Malinowski of Pembroke, Patricia Frew of Boscawen, Richard Malinowski, Sr. and Robert Malinowski, Sr., both of Concord, and nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, Linda was predeceased by 4 siblings: Eleanor Joffre, Barbara Morse, William Malinowski, and Marianna Jenista.



Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Paquette-Neun Funeral Home, 104 Park St., Northfield.



Burial will be in Park Cemetery, Tilton.



Donations in memory of Linda may be made to NH Special Olympics, 650 Elm St., Suite 200, Manchester, NH 03101.



