Linda Couch, née Call daughter of Chellis and Eleanor Call left this world to join her husband Glenn on October 29 after a period of failing health.



She was born in Concord, NH on October 12, 1948 one of six children. She graduated from Concord High School in 1967. Linda loved people and was always willing to help anyone in need.



She was a loving and devoted mother to her children and grandmother to her grandchildren and delighted in spending time with her great-grandchildren. Family was very important to her and she loved having them near.



Linda worked for Blue Cross in the 1980s and retired from the State of NH after working with at-risk youth at the Tobey Building.



Linda was predeceased by her husband Glenn and her parents. She is survived by her son Shawn and his wife Tammy; daughter Shelley and her husband Gordon; her granddaughter Kayla and grandson Brandon and his wife Madison and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her 4 sisters including Cynthia, Jacquelyn, Pamela and her brother Douglas.



Due to covid restrictions, there will be no calling hours. Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Breathe New Hampshire.



