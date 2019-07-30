Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda J. Minery. View Sign Service Information Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home 32 School Street Hillsboro , NH 03244 (603)-464-5501 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda J. "Linnie" Minery, 53, resident of Hillsboro, NH passed away on April 7, 2019.



Linda was born on August 25, 1965 to Fredrick Minery and Theodora Minery (Plante). Linda grew up in Loudon and was a 1983 graduate of Merrimack Valley High School. After high school, Linda worked full time while taking college courses. Linda bought a house and moved to Concord where she lived for many years. She went to work as a Personal Lines Account Manager for the Davis and Towel Group. While working full time, Linda went to school and received her Esthetician's license and her Real Estate license.



Linda had a great love for animals and for the outdoors. She was an avid hiker and biker. She enjoyed kayaking, camping and skiing. Linda loved to travel and enjoyed photographing nature. Linda's greatest love was of her family, especially her great nieces and nephews. Linda was eager to include them in the activities she enjoyed. Whether it be hiking, biking or baking, a day spent with Linnie was always fun.



Those blessed to have known Linda will remember her warm smile, soft touch and generous heart. She was a kind soul, who lived without expectation and loved without condition.



May the light of the heavens erase your sorrows and grant you peace.



In addition to her loving mother, Linda is survived by her sister, Wanda McKeage and husband Brendon of Antrim; niece Stephanie Marx and husband Christopher of Hillsborough; nephew Matthew Hollins of Andover; and five great nieces and nephews. Linda was predeceased by her father Fredrick J. Minery; Brother Fredrick C. Minery and her niece Jennifer Johnson.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM in the Holt - Woodbury Funeral Home, 32 School Street, Hillsboro, NH. Burial will be held privately in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Pittsfield, NH.



To share a memory or offer a condolence to Linda's family please visit

Linda J. "Linnie" Minery, 53, resident of Hillsboro, NH passed away on April 7, 2019.Linda was born on August 25, 1965 to Fredrick Minery and Theodora Minery (Plante). Linda grew up in Loudon and was a 1983 graduate of Merrimack Valley High School. After high school, Linda worked full time while taking college courses. Linda bought a house and moved to Concord where she lived for many years. She went to work as a Personal Lines Account Manager for the Davis and Towel Group. While working full time, Linda went to school and received her Esthetician's license and her Real Estate license.Linda had a great love for animals and for the outdoors. She was an avid hiker and biker. She enjoyed kayaking, camping and skiing. Linda loved to travel and enjoyed photographing nature. Linda's greatest love was of her family, especially her great nieces and nephews. Linda was eager to include them in the activities she enjoyed. Whether it be hiking, biking or baking, a day spent with Linnie was always fun.Those blessed to have known Linda will remember her warm smile, soft touch and generous heart. She was a kind soul, who lived without expectation and loved without condition.May the light of the heavens erase your sorrows and grant you peace.In addition to her loving mother, Linda is survived by her sister, Wanda McKeage and husband Brendon of Antrim; niece Stephanie Marx and husband Christopher of Hillsborough; nephew Matthew Hollins of Andover; and five great nieces and nephews. Linda was predeceased by her father Fredrick J. Minery; Brother Fredrick C. Minery and her niece Jennifer Johnson.SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM in the Holt - Woodbury Funeral Home, 32 School Street, Hillsboro, NH. Burial will be held privately in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Pittsfield, NH.To share a memory or offer a condolence to Linda's family please visit www.holtwoodburyfh.com for more information. Published in The Concord Monitor on July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close