Linda Jean Owens, 78, formerly of Lynnfield, MA., passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020.



She passed away in the comfort of her family at Concord Hospital after battling multiple illnesses for the past few years.



Linda Jean was born in Melrose Mass., the daughter of the late Ruth Alma (MacGregor) Schnurbush and Bernard August Schnurbush. She worked as a volunteer throughout the US, offering her knowledge and passion for Jesus to all. She loved caring for the elderly and the homeless.



Throughout her years in volunteering she was an avid blood donor. She would find any and all opportunities to help her fellow human being.



LindaJean was a major foodie, with her love of lobster and chinese food, she was always looking to bring people together. She loved to travel in her RV and traveled cross country about 7 times from Washington to New Hampshire. She was a lover of the color purple, animal print clothing & fancy hats. She would stop at all sorts of second hand shops to buy gifts of fashion for her family. All of those close to her may have a trinket or item representing her love for animal print and people.



LindaJean left behind her fiance Dr. John Cramer of Everett, WA, her 4 children, preceded by her son George Bernard (Jon Kronus) Caiazzo, survived by 2 daughters and 1 son; Gina Linn Caiazzo and Michael Pyke, Jennifer (Caiazzo) and Bradford Dunlop, and William (Bill) Caiazzo. With 8 Grandchildren; Chris and Taylor (Trotochaud) Caiazzo, Nicholas and Liana (Sottile) Caiazzo, Bryanna (Yandoli) and Travis Connor, Joseph and Renatinha (DeQueiroz) Caiazzo, Gage Caiazzo, Sarah Caiazzo Pyke, Allie Caiazzo Pyke, and Anabella Dunlop. Followed by 9 great grandchildren; 4 girls and 5 boys.



There will be an online streamed celebration of life on Sunday September 6th 2020 at 1:30pm. The link to this service will be posted on LindaJean's Facebook page (Linda Jean Love and Linda Jean Owens).



