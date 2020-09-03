1/1
Linda Jean Owens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Jean Owens, 78, formerly of Lynnfield, MA., passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

She passed away in the comfort of her family at Concord Hospital after battling multiple illnesses for the past few years.

Linda Jean was born in Melrose Mass., the daughter of the late Ruth Alma (MacGregor) Schnurbush and Bernard August Schnurbush. She worked as a volunteer throughout the US, offering her knowledge and passion for Jesus to all. She loved caring for the elderly and the homeless.

Throughout her years in volunteering she was an avid blood donor. She would find any and all opportunities to help her fellow human being.

LindaJean was a major foodie, with her love of lobster and chinese food, she was always looking to bring people together. She loved to travel in her RV and traveled cross country about 7 times from Washington to New Hampshire. She was a lover of the color purple, animal print clothing & fancy hats. She would stop at all sorts of second hand shops to buy gifts of fashion for her family. All of those close to her may have a trinket or item representing her love for animal print and people.

LindaJean left behind her fiance Dr. John Cramer of Everett, WA, her 4 children, preceded by her son George Bernard (Jon Kronus) Caiazzo, survived by 2 daughters and 1 son; Gina Linn Caiazzo and Michael Pyke, Jennifer (Caiazzo) and Bradford Dunlop, and William (Bill) Caiazzo. With 8 Grandchildren; Chris and Taylor (Trotochaud) Caiazzo, Nicholas and Liana (Sottile) Caiazzo, Bryanna (Yandoli) and Travis Connor, Joseph and Renatinha (DeQueiroz) Caiazzo, Gage Caiazzo, Sarah Caiazzo Pyke, Allie Caiazzo Pyke, and Anabella Dunlop. Followed by 9 great grandchildren; 4 girls and 5 boys.

There will be an online streamed celebration of life on Sunday September 6th 2020 at 1:30pm. The link to this service will be posted on LindaJean's Facebook page (Linda Jean Love and Linda Jean Owens).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved