Linda L. (Cushing) Ford, 71, of Aspen Lane, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at the New London Hospital.
She was born in Franklin, NH on September 5, 1948 the daughter of Herbert E. and Marion E. (Bassett) Cushing.
Linda graduated from Newfound Memorial High School and lived in Danbury most all of her life. She worked for IPC (now Freudenberg) for several years and then was a caregiver at the William P. Clough Extended Care Center in New London for over 10 years. After leaving Extended Care she worked in private caregiving.
When the children were younger Linda based her activities around the interest of her kids. She was a founder of the Danbury Girl Scout Troop and a Troop Leader and was also active in the PTO. She was a member of the Danbury Fire Department Auxiliary. Linda enjoyed knitting, embroidery, coloring, reading, puzzles and word searches.
She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, John, in 2004 and her sister, Ruth Duefield. Linda is survived by her children, James Ford of Danbury, NH, Elizabeth and her husband, Mike Breton of Campton, NH, Edwin Ford and Ronald Ford both of Franklin, NH, Michael Ford of Laconia, NH and Barbara Ford of TN; her daughter-in-law, Wendy Ford of Franklin, NH; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother, Richard Cushing of Danbury, NH; a sister, Shirley Hill of Grafton, NH; nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held in Riverdale Cemetery, Danbury, NH.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Danbury Community Center, 15 High Street, Danbury, NH 03230 or to the Danbury Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 149, Danbury, NH 03230.
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com
.