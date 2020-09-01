Linda Lisa Miller age 56 of Concord, NH succumbed to a 17 year battle of Multiple Sclerosis on August 29, 2020 at Harris Hill Center.



She was born to the late Cynthia Butterfield and Donald Miller of Contoocook NH on April 2, 1964. Linda was a homemaker most of her life, but did work at Concord Litho for a short time. She also worked as a special education needs bus driver. Linda was also a DJ for a short time as well. One summer she drove the ice cream truck around town as well, where she would have her kids tag along and help.



She enjoyed woodworking where she would spend many hours cutting, painting and selling her artwork . Linda loved her scratch off tickets, Bingo, and casinos. Her love for chocolate and Chinese food is unforgettable as well. For the past two years she was on a thickened liquid diet due to the MS. The last days of her life she able to enjoy these things and went with dignity and contentment.



Linda is survived by her daughters Sandra Eastman of Concord NH, Crystal Eastman of Sudbury VT, her significant other Robert Ketcham whom she considered a son in law, Lisa Eastman and Sara Eastman of Highland NY, and Antonia Dufield of Middlebury VT. Linda's grandbabies Destiny, Dezirae, Ashlynn, Autumn, and William. Her brother Ron Miller and his wife Chris Miller of Billings Montana, and her sister Sherry Provencher and her husband Dexter Provencher of Compton NH. Her brother Jeffrey Noel of Sudbury VT, and Also many cousins, nieces, nephews, and an extended amount of adoptive family.



Her love for her family was unexplainable, and meant everything to her especially at Christmas time (her favorite holiday). We all live on borrowed time. People come and go so unexpectedly. Nothing lasts as long as we all hoped they would.



Linda lived her life to the fullest, with nothing but positive thoughts, hopes and wishes spite being in constant pain and suffering. She was one of the most selfless, caring individuals where everyone including strangers always came first. She would have given the shirt right off her back to someone if they needed it, and she has done that before. Linda's sense of humor would brighten up someone's darkest of days. Her generosity and huge heart will never be forgotten.



Linda's family would like to extend their deepest appreciation for the individuals at Harris Hill Center, The Concord Hospital, Hospice and VNA that helped make her life fulfilled to its best possible quality and prayed for her daily. Her legacy lives on in her children and grandchildren both large and small. Her story doesn't end here. And ps.. "I love you more, always and forever". Linda's services will be at a later date.



