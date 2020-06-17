Linda M. Raymond Stevens passed away peacefully on the morning of June 16, 2020 at the age of 77, after a long battle with dementia.
Linda was born in Wolfboro on January 13, 1943. She worked as an Auditor for the State of New Hampshire for 38 years. After retiring, Linda enjoyed shopping for clothes. Her greatest moments were spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her husband, Kenneth E. Stevens. She leaves behind two children, Lynnette J. LeBlanc and Gregory M. Stevens; as well as her brother, Roger Amadon. She was also blessed with three grandchildren, Samantha, Sabrina, and Sophie.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association 166 S. River Road, Bedford NH 03110.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 17, 2020.