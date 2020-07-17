1/1
Linda Pauline Allard
1954 - 2020
Linda Pauline Allard, age 66, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 7, 2020 at Concord Hospital. She was born on February 27, 1954, in Nashua to Robert Kenney and Priscilla Fortier Brodeur. Linda attended Nashua High School and was self-educated. She worked at Blue Cross & Blue Shield in Concord for several years and then did childcare in her home. She was a member of the Gold Wing Association and truly enjoyed spending time on the back of the motorcycle. She was enormously proud of her family and most of her stories would be about her grandchildren and great grandson. Those stories would be told to anyone she would have conversations with, including a complete stranger.

She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Phil, daughter Michelle (Shelly) Lizotte, mother Priscilla Brodeur, brother Michael Kenney, grandchildren Tyler Holmes and Riley Durling, great grandchild Caleb Holmes and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her brother Craig.

Family, friends and others whose lives Linda touched will be invited to a Celebration of life at a later date.

Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
July 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
