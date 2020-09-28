1/1
Lindy E. Foss
Lindy Eugene Foss, 92 of Barnstead, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 27, 2020.

He was born on January 19, 1928 in Barnstead, son of the late William and Grace (Drake) Foss.

Lindy was educated in the local schools and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. Following his time in the Army he was employed by Granite State Volkswagen for over 20 years. He was a clock smith and owned his own clock repair business in Barnstead for over 30 years. In his younger years he loved to travel, his favorite destination being Germany. He enjoyed maintaining his property and he could be found outside doing yard work or in his garden picking his homegrown vegetables.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his first wife, Bettie (Kenney) Foss and later by his second wife, Margaret (Coburn) Foss, a longtime companion, Lenore Locke, a brother, Wilbur Foss and sisters Mildred LaClaire and Pat Foss.

He is survived by his children, David Foss and his wife Ann Foss of Center Barnstead, Steven Foss and his wife Laura Foss of Pittsfield, daughter, Joan Foss and her significant other, Ed Tasker of Barnstead and step daughter, Susan Parker and her husband Michael of Loudon, sister, Ginny Mills ten grandchildren as well as many great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00am at Riverview Cemetery in Barnstead. The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com



Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 28, 2020.
