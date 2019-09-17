Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd A. Holmes. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Service 1:00 PM Contoocook Village Cemetery 743 NH-103 Conctoocook , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Middleboro, MA on April 10, 1931, Lloyd was the son of the late Leon Holmes and Irene (Young) Holmes. A lifelong resident of Contoocook, he was educated in the Hopkinton school system and served in various town offices over the years. He joined the Hopkinton Volunteer Fire Department in 1944 as its youngest member and went on to serve as a volunteer fireman until 1976. He served on the Hopkinton High School Planning Committee (1966-1969), the Hopkinton Zoning Board of Adjustment (1962-1968), and the Contoocook Cemetery Commission. He was a Member of the Hopkinton Board of Selectmen from 2002-2005.



As a young man he spent many years working for the Ty Houston Dairy Farm in Contoocook, and also held positions at Kingsbury & Davis, and the HMC, Corporation. From 1968-1977 he managed Wick Building Systems in Concord, a manufacturer of factory-built housing. Prior to his retirement in 1996, he spent 19 years as a manager for Jensen's Adult Communities in Concord and Tilton.



Lloyd enjoyed snowmobiling and spent many happy hours on the trails. He also liked to hunt and watch NASCAR, and every September he could be found at the Hopkinton State Fair watching the horse pulling and enjoying the Fair food.



Lloyd was predeceased by his daughter, Laurie Ann Downs. He is survived by his son, Buzz Holmes and wife, Raynee of Walpole; his daughter, Carol Carpenter and husband, Robert of Contoocook; his sister, Sandra Smart of Contoocook; several nieces and nephews; and step-daughters and grandchildren of his late daughter, Laurie.



A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm Tuesday, September 24th at Contoocook Village Cemetery, 743 New Hampshire Rte 103, Contoocook.

