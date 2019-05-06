Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Aileen Greaves Bannan. View Sign Service Information Emmons Funeral Home 115 South Main Street Bristol , NH 03222 (603)-744-3358 Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Aileen Greaves Bannan, 88, formerly of Bristol, CT, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019 from complications related to a valiant battle with cancer. Her extended family was by her side along this journey. She is now happily reunited with her late husband.



She was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 9, 1931, daughter of the late Arthur M. and Aileen M. (Garceau) Greaves. Lois was the wife of the late Michael W. Bannan, Jr., formerly of New Britain, CT, to whom she was married for nearly 60 years.



Raised in Littleton, NH, she graduated from Littleton High School in 1948. In 1952, she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree with a dual major in French and Spanish from the University of New Hampshire. After college, Lois was granted a Fulbright Scholarship to teach and conduct research abroad, but turned it down to enter the workforce joining Connecticut General Health Insurance (now CIGNA) as a translator. It is there where she met her husband, Mike. After raising her family, Lois joined the teaching staff of Bristol (CT) Eastern High School where she taught Language Arts and Computer Science as well as teaching general studies to at-risk students.



Lois and her family fulfilled a dream in buying a summer cottage on Newfound Lake, in Bristol, NH, in 1969 where they spent their summers for many years. She thoroughly enjoyed the time swimming, boating, and on the beach with her family and friends. Upon retirement, Lois and Mike permanently relocated to that cottage which had been converted into a year-round home and a gathering place for the extended family.



Lois served as a volunteer with the Newfound Lake Region Association and with New Hampshire Parks and Recreation. She was an original sponsor and an active member of the Friends of Wellington State Park.



Lois was pre-deceased by her brothers-in-law and sisters in law John "Jack" and Sarah "Sally" Bannan and Walter and Elizabeth "Betsy" Malona.



She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Arthur and Judith Greaves of Northampton, MA; son and daughter in law Michael and Pamela Bannan of Merrimack, NH; daughter and son in law Cathy and Dave Redman of Bristol, NH; daughter Tricia Bannan of Charlestown, MA; former son in law Sal Pinto of Walpole, MA; grandchildren Michael Bannan of Merrimack, NH, Meghan (Bannan) Grant of Dallas, TX, Jen Dudko of Westerly, RI, Denise Dudko of Boston, MA, Amy Pinto of Boston, MA, Kaitlyn Redman of Milton, MA, Greg Redman of Concord, NH, Rob and wife Kara Pinto, Somerville, MA, Will Pinto of Arlington, MA; and several nieces and nephews.



The Bannan Family extends its thanks to the wonderful care and support offered by the physicians, nurses, and staff of Concord Hospital and their Payson Center for Cancer Care, the Concord Hospital Medical Group, Radiation Oncology Associates PA, and NH Oncology Hematology PA.



Services-Calling hours will be held Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 4-6pm at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main St., Bristol, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 9:30 at Our Lady of Grace Chapel of Holy Trinity Parish, 2 West Shore Rd, Bristol, NH. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Littleton, NH at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Newfound Area Nursing Association (NANA) (

