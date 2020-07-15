Lois (Enos) Cronin, 84, passed away on Monday, July 13, after a long illness.



Born in Concord on September 14, 1935, she was the daughter on Helen (Rosendale) Enos and Manuel Enos. She lived in the South end of Concord, attended Concord schools and graduated from Concord High School in 1953. In high school she was an active athlete, scholar, and member of several organizations. She went on to complete a B.A in psychology and an M.A. in education at UNH. She spent most of her career teaching elementary school in Northport, New York.



She and her husband, Drew, returned to New Hampshire in 2013, living in Bow.



Lois was and avid reader and gardener. She was a member of the book club at the Baker Free Library, a volunteer at the Pierce Manse, and a valued member of the Scholarship Committee of the class of 1953.



Lois was predeceased by her husband in 2015. She is survived by her son, Drew Cronin, Jr. and his wife Karen and her three grandchildren, Abby, Connor, and Shea, as well as by her brother, George Enos and her sisters Catherine Carter, Elizabeth Enright, and Deborah Enos-Cilley. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held at Blossom Hill Cemetery on Saturday, July 18, at 10:00 AM, people wishing to attend can meet at the main gate near the office, and wait there for procession to graveside.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Baker Free Library in Bow or to the Pierce Brigade.



