New London, NH-Lois I.D. McNair, 92 , of Hilltop Place, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at her home.



She was born in Charlo, New Brunswick, Canada on July 5, 1926 the daughter of George and Mary (McColl) McNair.



Lois worked as an xray technician for Lancaster Veterans Hospital in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada where she met her future husband, Richard Kosmal. Lois earned her teaching degree from Boston State College. Afterwards she taught in the Manchester, NH School System and then the Boston Public Schools. Lois received her graduate degree from Emerson College in Boston and then went to Houlton, ME where she was a speech therapist for many years until her retirement. She also received her PhD from Heed University, Florida in 1982. Lois retired to help care for her sister, Ruth. After Ruth's death in 1993 she reconnected with Richard Kosmal and married in 1995. He died in 2010.



Lois split her time between Ontario, New London and Sunapee. She never had children but was like a mother to her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces and great grandnephews. She was loyal and generous to all those she knew and loved. Lois really enjoyed the theater, crossword puzzles and reading.



She was predeceased by her husband and siblings and in-laws, Margaret and Paul, Ruth and Howard, Violet, Gertrude, John and Jean and Robert and Mary. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Janet Binette, George Binette and his wife, Amanda Bentham, Carol and her husband, Richard Healy, Ruth Woodman, Robert and his wife, Louise McNair, Richard and his wife, Marie Worcester; grandnieces and grandnephews, Giselle, Nurissa, Jonathan, Jarrytt, Charlotte, Christine and Stephanie; great grandnieces and great grandnephews.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Lake Sunapee United Methodist Church, Lower Main Street, Sunapee, NH. Burial will be in Eastman Cemetery, Sunapee at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Sunapee Region Visiting Nurse Association Hospice, P.O. Box 2209, New London, NH 03257 or the New London Barn Playhouse, 84 Main Street, New London, NH 03257.



