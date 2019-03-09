Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Natalie Randall. View Sign

Lois Natalie Randall, age 85 of Elkton, passed away on March 8, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. Born and raised in Haverhill, Massachusetts to Robert and Mildred Bryant and graduated from Haverhill High School. After high school she received her Bachelor's in Early Childhood Education from The University of Massachusetts. Lois met her husband when he returned from the service and the two were married in 1957. They travelled a lot due to her husband's career and got the chance to live in several different cities. For 30 years they visited Florida and in 2014 moved to Elkton. Lois was a devoted wife and loving, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed.



She is survived by her husband, Paul Randall; son, Stephen Randall (Melinda) of Dripping Springs, Texas; daughter, Diane Chaput (David) of Allenstown, NH; grandchildren, Kenneth Denison of Manchester, NH, Scott Fleming of Okinawa, Timothy Chaput of Allenstown, NH, Sarah Vance of Pembroke, NH and Travis Martinez and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Kristine Chaput.



St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

