Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 Celebration of Life 1:30 PM South Congregational Church, U.C.C 27 Pleasant Street Concord , NH

Beloved aunt, Lois Naomie Sundeen died peacefully with family by her side on May 7th. She had just celebrated her 92nd birthday on the 5th of May. She was born in Gardner Massachusetts the daughter of Caleb and Olga (Lindh) Sundeen, with an older sister Ruby Olga. Lois was active in the Evangelical Covenant Church in her childhood home town, Watertown MA, and then in Manchester NH where she moved to in 1945.



Lois attended North Park in Chicago and received her baccalaureate from the University of Vermont in 1949, after which she studied at the University of Stockholm for two years. Continuing abroad, she taught English in Finland for a year. Returning to the states, she graduated from Chicago Theological Seminary in 1963 and later received a Honorary Doctorate from that prestigious institution in 1977.



Lois was an enthusiastic traveler who explored parts of South Korea, Japan, China, India, New Zealand, Australia, Turkey as well as most of Europe. Many of her positions were in related fields, such as Associate at the Institute For International Education and Resource Secretary for the Mission Council of the Congregational Christian Churches.



Following seminary, Lois' working career included serving the United Church of Christ in various settings, including; Director of Christian Education of Bethany Church, Montpelier VT, Associate Conference Minster for Christian Education in the Vermont Conference, Area Conference Minister in the Central Atlantic Conference UCC. For Lois, the church was larger than its village location. It was wider network of relationships bent on making a serious difference.



From 1988 through 1992, Lois enjoyed living in England where she served as Minister for the Woodlands and Tockhals United Reformed Churches. During this time, she hosted seventy-one guests from the USA with her usual charm and warmth.



She took great pleasure in visiting with friends, playing Bridge, vacationing, particularly in Rye, NH. In 2005 she moved to Havenwood Heritage Heights and became a member of the South Congregational Church, U.C.C. During this time, she made a dear friend and companion in her long-term caretaker, Anita Shea. Lois then moved to York Maine and loved living in a home environment again where she developed loving relationships with her caretaker Chester (Mack) Trundy and her long term friend, Donald Barstow.



Lois is predeceased by her parents, her sister Ruby Olga, her nephew David Phipps and her niece Linda Phipps - who all loved her dearly. She is survived by her niece Stephanie Phipps Sterner and husband John, her nieces Susan Kent and Lisa Phipps, three grand-nephews, a grand-niece, a great-great niece and a great-great nephew.



Visiting hours will take place May 25th between the hours of 11 AM and 1 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord NH



A celebration of Lois' life will follow on May 25th at 1:30 pm at the South Congregational Church, U.C.C, 27 Pleasant Street, Concord NH.

