Loretta Ann Hart, 66, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on July 29, 2020 after a two-year battle with brain cancer. Born in San Antonio, TX, she spent her early years in Texas and then lived in Michigan and Virginia before settling down in New Hampshire. She shared ten years of marriage with her husband, Harold Hart.
Loretta attended the prestigious Interlochen Arts Camp in Michigan playing clarinet. Later, she enlisted in the United States Army, performing in a military band stationed in Fort Monroe, VA. After earning a master's degree in mathematics from the College of William & Mary, she taught math and physics courses at New Hampshire College (now SNHU) and at New Hampshire Technical Institute to retirement (2017).
Loretta was active in her community and it gave her great joy to contribute her musical talents and to care for animals. She was an active parishioner of the Congregational Church of Hooksett, she performed with the Hopkinton Community Band, and she and her husband fostered many animals.
Loretta leaves her husband, Harold Hart of Hooksett, NH; her two children, Leslie Welts of Montpelier, VT and Jeremy Welts of Concord, NH; her granddaughter Anna; her grandson Justin; her son-in-law, James Brady; her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Welts; and her mother-in-law Eve Welts of Waltham, MA.
A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, Harold is asking that donations be made to Interlochen Center for the Arts, where Loretta first thrived as part of a musical community at https://www.interlochen.org/give
or to Peace and Paws Dog Rescue, where Riley, their chocolate lab stayed while they traveled, www.peaceandpaws.org
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Loretta's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com