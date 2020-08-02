1/1
Loretta Ann Hart
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta Ann Hart, 66, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on July 29, 2020 after a two-year battle with brain cancer. Born in San Antonio, TX, she spent her early years in Texas and then lived in Michigan and Virginia before settling down in New Hampshire. She shared ten years of marriage with her husband, Harold Hart.

Loretta attended the prestigious Interlochen Arts Camp in Michigan playing clarinet. Later, she enlisted in the United States Army, performing in a military band stationed in Fort Monroe, VA. After earning a master's degree in mathematics from the College of William & Mary, she taught math and physics courses at New Hampshire College (now SNHU) and at New Hampshire Technical Institute to retirement (2017).

Loretta was active in her community and it gave her great joy to contribute her musical talents and to care for animals. She was an active parishioner of the Congregational Church of Hooksett, she performed with the Hopkinton Community Band, and she and her husband fostered many animals.

Loretta leaves her husband, Harold Hart of Hooksett, NH; her two children, Leslie Welts of Montpelier, VT and Jeremy Welts of Concord, NH; her granddaughter Anna; her grandson Justin; her son-in-law, James Brady; her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Welts; and her mother-in-law Eve Welts of Waltham, MA.

A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, Harold is asking that donations be made to Interlochen Center for the Arts, where Loretta first thrived as part of a musical community at https://www.interlochen.org/give or to Peace and Paws Dog Rescue, where Riley, their chocolate lab stayed while they traveled, www.peaceandpaws.org

Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Loretta's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 1, 2020
Dearest Harold, Sending our deepest sympathy and love to you at this difficult time. Loretta was so dear to us and she will be terribly missed by both Don and I.
Marilyn & Don Pelletier
Family Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved