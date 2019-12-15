Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Send Flowers Obituary

Franklin...Mrs. Lorette P. Thibeault, 77, of Franklin, died at her home surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 14, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband and the love of her life for 47 years, "Sweet Ronnie," Ronald A. Thibeault who died in 2013.



Lorette was born in Ashland on April 6, 1942 the daughter of Ernest J. Paquette and Rhenda (Lucier) Paquette. She was raised in Ashland and was a 1960 graduate of Ashland High School.



She later attended Hesser Business College.



While raising her young family, Lorette was employed as a bookkeeper at Merrimack County Nursing home. Lorette was also a diamond to The Damy Realty Company for many years. In most recent years, she managed to offices of Dr. Laura Roberts in Laconia, taking on a positive and inspirational role much more than office duties.



Lorette was a big advocate of family time including weekly sibling parties/card days and visiting her children and their families throughout New England. She cherished time spent with her lifelong friends camping in New Hampshire.



Lorette was a communicant of St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish. Passionate about her St. Paul's community and giving back she played a big role with the Angel Fair. A prayer to her family was "that my children remain friends and love one another- "we need family!"



Family members include her children: Kevin A. Thibeault and wife Tina of Franklin, Steven A. Thibeault and wife Natalie of Alton, Lisa M. Hikel and husband Harry "Bud" Hikel of Fryeburg, ME, Pamela T. Sheehan and husband Edward of Waterville Valley, and Michelle L. Thibeault and husband Stephen Guess of Hill, 13 grandchildren: Briana and Candace Thibeault, Joshua and Ryan Thibeault, Grayson, Jordan, Rohan and Ellen Hikel, Claire and Michael Sheehan, Dalton Wright and Caitlin and Brandon Marcoux, siblings, Joseph Ronald Paquette of Cordele, GA, F. Andre Paquette of Lakeport, Ernest A. Paquette of Ashland, Raymond Paquette of Hebron, CT, and Paula Paquette of Franklin, and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents and siblings: Helen, Bernard, Robert, Paul, Ann and Rene.



Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 from 5-8:00 pm at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul Church, Franklin on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 11:00 am. Spring burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.



Donations in memory of Lorette may be made to Anderson Ganong Cancer Center, LRGH. 80 High St., Laconia, NH 03246.



For directions and an online guestbook, please visit

