Lori A. Blanco, 56, of Raymond, passed away peacefully at home on May 10, 2020. She spent her final weeks surrounded by loved ones. Lori was born on August 1, 1963 in Lawrence, MA, the daughter of Robert and Linda Norris of Englewood, FL.



She was a graduate of Salem High School, UNH and New Hampshire Technical Institute. She spent the majority of her career as a nurse at both New Hampshire Hospital in Concord and Florida Blue in Sarasota, FL. Lori's words to live by were "in love with life, in life with love." She loved her family and friends deeply. Her friends from her childhood neighborhood in Salem, NH and her coworkers from New Hampshire Hospital were like family and she was humbled by the support and love she received over the past year.



Lori was incredibly thoughtful, supportive, colorful, and humorous. Over the years, she touched many with her creative gifts of illustration, poetry, and writing. She loved flowers, sunsets, traveling, key lime pie, the beach, dancing to her favorite music, yoga and mindfulness, reading, educating others about wellness, and caring for her many pets over the years - Mike, Mon Ami, Rum, Baxter, Mollie, and her dog grandson, Baxter Jr. She truly saw beauty in the everyday and inspired many to be brave and to keep a positive perspective. Lori will be deeply missed but wants her loved ones to know that she will be with you in times of celebration, milestones, and even sorrow. In her own words: "All I ask of all my beautiful family and friends is not to think what you or I are missing but what wonderful times and memories we have shared together. I adore you all and will be at peace knowing that you are living your best, most miraculous life."



Lori was a beloved mother, wife, sister, daughter, friend, and nurse. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving husband, John Blanco of Raymond, her two daughters and step-son, Elyssa Bairstow of Atlanta, GA, Emma Bairstow of Chicago, IL and Mikael Blanco of Colchester, VT and her sisters and their families, Lyn and Michael McCann and their three sons of Eliot, ME and Lisa and Paul Sabato and their daughter of Raymond. Details are to follow about a celebration of life that will be held in her honor this summer. Arrangements are by Direct Cremation of the Seacoast, Hampton. Please visit www.DirectCremationSeacoast to view Lori's memorial website and for service date and time updates.



